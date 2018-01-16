Two people arrested following home invasion in Midland County Sunday night

The Midland County Sheriff's Office confirms two people have been arrested following home invasion in Midland Sunday night.

The break-in happened at a home on West County Road 130.



The victim, 19 said he was asleep in his bed when two people with hoodies and masks hit him in the face with a handgun.



They then took him to the kitchen, where they hit him in the head with a baseball bat until he was unconscious.

When he woke up, he walked to his parent's home next door where they took him to the hospital.

The suspects are being identified as Jesus Refugio Avila Jr., 18, and Alfredo Zuniga Menjivar, 18.

Both are expected to appear before a Justice of the Peace today to be arraigned.

