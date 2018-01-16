One arrested after failing to render aid in hit-and-run

The meeting is intended to boost the campaign of "maximum pressure" that the Trump administration has championed to deprive the North of revenue for weapons development. Officials will discuss cooperation on sanctions, preventing the spread of weapons by North Korea, and diplomacy.
The meeting is intended to boost the campaign of "maximum pressure" that the Trump administration has championed to deprive the North of revenue for weapons development. Officials will discuss cooperation on sanctions, preventing the spread of weapons by North Korea, and diplomacy.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office confirms two people have been arrested following home invasion in Midland Sunday night.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office confirms two people have been arrested following home invasion in Midland Sunday night.
A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after shooting a man with an AR-15 rifle.
A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after shooting a man with an AR-15 rifle.
The Odessa Police Department is asking for help in the search for fugitives with outstanding warrants.
The Odessa Police Department is asking for help in the search for fugitives with outstanding warrants.
One man is behind bars after he failed to stop and render aid in a hit-and-run crash.
One man is behind bars after he failed to stop and render aid in a hit-and-run crash.