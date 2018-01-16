One arrested after failing to render aid in hit-and-run

One man is behind bars after he failed to stop and render aid in a hit-and-run crash.

Craig Austin Ashmore, 31, is charged with failure to stop and render aid.

On Jan. 15, police were called out to the 500 block of West 25th after a man was struck and left on the ground.

The investigation revealed Ashmore was traveling westbound when he hit a parked car and the impact caused the car to hit David Richards, 52, who was standing nearby.

Ashmore fled the scene while Richards was transported to the hospital. Ashmore was later located and arrested.

