Traffic redirected following officer-involved crash

Authorities are responding to an officer-involved crash at the intersection of Big Spring and Louisiana.

Both the MPD vehicle and the Dodge car are being towed. Drivers are being redirected on Louisiana, Big Spring Street is still passable.

We're told no injuries were reported as a result of the accident.

The officer has been placed on leave until the results of a drug test are returned. This is standard procedure for any officer-involved accident.

