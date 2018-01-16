Midland Police Officer returns to duty following crash

UPDATE: The City of Midland tells us Officer Zach Owens cleared his drug test and has been returned to duty.

We're told he has been reassigned to an administrative (non-vehicle-operating) role until his administrative investigation concludes.

-----------------

A Midland police officer is on leave following an accident that occurred on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Big Spring Street and Louisiana Ave.

The City of Midland tells us, the officer, Zach Owens, was driving a Chevy Tahoe headed westbound in the middle lane on Louisiana.

According to the report, Owens attempted to proceed through a red light in the course of making a traffic stop.

We're told the officer's lights were on but his siren was not activated.

Authorities said a Dodge Challenger was facing southbound on Big Spring Street in the outside lane.

The report stated that to the left of the Challenger was a pickup truck, which authorities believe obstructed the Challenger driver's ability to see the lights on the officer's vehicle.

That's when the Challenger hit Owen's Tahoe in the rear passenger door.

That impact caused the Tahoe to be pushed onto the curb of the southwest corner of the intersection, flipped and slid.

No injuries were reported and no charges have been filed.

Owens is currently on leave pending the results of a drug test, which is standard procedure for an officer-involved accident.

Owens has been with the Midland Police Department since 2013.

We're told the incident will be evaluated to determine if there was a violation of police operating procedures.

