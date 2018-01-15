Permian Soccer hosts media night

The Permian boys soccer team hosted their media night Monday night.

After finishing last in the district last season, the Permian Boys Soccer team knows they have something to prove and they feel that they are off to a good start.

Over the weekend, the Panthers played in a tournament in El Paso and finished up with a 3-1 record.



"This year they believe and we already got results. Favorable results. We’re sitting at 4-3 and the four wins that we have are against pretty good opponents. Their team chemistry is totally different than last year," said Coach Luis Carmona.

One of the only two seniors, Luis Ibarra, confirmed his coach’s thoughts on the team's mentality.

“The word I use is hungry. We’re all excited about the season and we’re ready and I think all the challenges we’re prepared for anything that comes our way,” said Ibarra.

This team has different attitudes and a very different roster, after graduating nearly 75% percent of the team last spring.

“We’re young, we’re starting three freshmen right now. So they’re gonna have to grow up in a hurry,” said Carmona.



Ibarra thinks their youth can be used to their advantage.

“We’re pretty young and that’s a good thing we can shape and mold however we’d like to. I guess we’re really coachable so we basically do whatever we want with the team that we have and just go from there,” said Ibarra.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.