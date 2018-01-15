Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle in Odessa

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES) Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

One person is recovering after being hit by a vehicle in Odessa on Monday afternoon.

Details are limited but we're told the accident happened in the 500 block of West 25th St.

We're told that the pedestrian that was hit was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released yet as the accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

    The meeting is intended to boost the campaign of "maximum pressure" that the Trump administration has championed to deprive the North of revenue for weapons development. Officials will discuss cooperation on sanctions, preventing the spread of weapons by North Korea, and diplomacy.

    The meeting is intended to boost the campaign of "maximum pressure" that the Trump administration has championed to deprive the North of revenue for weapons development. Officials will discuss cooperation on sanctions, preventing the spread of weapons by North Korea, and diplomacy.

    Authorities are responding to an officer-involved crash at the intersection of Big Spring and Louisiana. 

    Authorities are responding to an officer-involved crash at the intersection of Big Spring and Louisiana. 

    With the Arctic Blast passing through the Basin, you're probably feeling the effects of those freezing temperatures. But Odessa firefighters always stay prepared whenever those temperatures hit while responding to a fire. 

    With the Arctic Blast passing through the Basin, you're probably feeling the effects of those freezing temperatures. But Odessa firefighters always stay prepared whenever those temperatures hit while responding to a fire. 

