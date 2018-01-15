Teen tied up, beaten during home invasion in Midland Co. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Teen tied up, beaten during home invasion in Midland Co.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A Midland County teen is recovering after authorities say he was tied up and beaten following a home invasion.

The break in happened at a home on West County Road 130 on Sunday night.

The victim says he was asleep in his bed when two people with hoodies and masks hit him in the face with a handgun.

They then took him to the kitchen, where they hit him in the head with a baseball bat until he was unconscious.

When he woke up, he walked to his parent's home next door, where they took him to the hospital.

The only description of the suspects were that they were Hispanic and scrawny.

They're still on the run.

If you have any information, contact the Midland County Sheriff's Office.

  US allies from Korean War meet on North Korean nuke threat

    The meeting is intended to boost the campaign of "maximum pressure" that the Trump administration has championed to deprive the North of revenue for weapons development. Officials will discuss cooperation on sanctions, preventing the spread of weapons by North Korea, and diplomacy.

    Traffic redirected following officer-involved crash

    Authorities are responding to an officer-involved crash at the intersection of Big Spring and Louisiana. 

  Odessa firefighters always prepped during freezing temperatures

    Odessa firefighters always prepped during freezing temperatures

    With the Arctic Blast passing through the Basin, you're probably feeling the effects of those freezing temperatures. But Odessa firefighters always stay prepared whenever those temperatures hit while responding to a fire. 

