Teen tied up, beaten during home invasion in Midland Co.

A Midland County teen is recovering after authorities say he was tied up and beaten following a home invasion.



The break in happened at a home on West County Road 130 on Sunday night.



The victim says he was asleep in his bed when two people with hoodies and masks hit him in the face with a handgun.



They then took him to the kitchen, where they hit him in the head with a baseball bat until he was unconscious.



When he woke up, he walked to his parent's home next door, where they took him to the hospital.



The only description of the suspects were that they were Hispanic and scrawny.



They're still on the run.



If you have any information, contact the Midland County Sheriff's Office.



