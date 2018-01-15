Congressman Mike Conaway pitches in at West Texas Food Bank

Congressman Mike Conaway was in Odessa on Monday.



He stopped by the West Texas Food Bank to help some Ector County Independent School District students pack weekend lunch bags.



The bags, full of food, are given to children to take home on the weekends.



"These are food bags being put together that school children here in Odessa will take home on weekends so they'll have food to provide for them. During the week, they have school lunch program that provides breakfast and lunch this allows them to take something home over the weekend and nutrition," said Conaway.



He also talked about changes that could be made to the SNAP program, which he believes will be updated in the next few months.



Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.