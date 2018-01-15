One local man wants you to know you are not alone

"You have to know the belief of the world being a being a better place without you is a lie. You are loved by so many people and you may not believe that at the moment but you have to believe that it's the truth," said Roger Lindley of Amarillo.

Lindley knows this all too well, since he battles with depression and even considered committing suicide.

"The only thing that kept me from doing it was knowing what my son and my wife would go through," said Lindley.

He said he wants others who may be suffering to know they are not alone.

And in fact, they aren't.

Tejay Adams is the brother of a young man who recently took his life.

He said that his brother's suicide had a ripple effect on him in turn.

"I even got a little suicidal after that. It hurt my mom and dad to the point that they we're feeling really bad thoughts," said Adams.

"It's something that's just a chain reaction sort of thing."

This tragedy turned into a mission for Adams. Each month he and others stand at intersections throughout the city of Amarillo holding up motivational signs.

He said that the idea is to let people suffering from suicidal impulses know that the pain won't last forever.

"It's going to go away. You may be going through a really hard time, but you may get the best blessing you ever had tomorrow," said Adams.

"And it's really to reach out to those folks that are going through a horrible time in their lives and letting them know to keep fighting,"

The group stands for 121 minutes, symbolizing the 121 people lost every day to suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling from suicidal thoughts or just looking for someone to talk to, Adams encourages you to reach out to him via Facebook.

You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1 (800) 273-8255.

