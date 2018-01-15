Authorities identify driver who damaged 2 bridges in Midland, Stanton

UPDATE: The truck driver that damaged two bridges in Stanton and Midland has been identified.



We're told Samuel Green, 33, of Glencoe, New Mexico, was driving a truck owned by Stay Loaded in Odessa.



State troopers say he drove underneath two bridges in Stanton and Midland on the same day.



He damaged both and even hit one of them twice.



Green was ticketed by state troopers, but not arrested.



The cost of the damage to both bridges is still be estimated.



Green is expected to be in court within the next 10 days where a justice of the peace will announce his fines.



Two bridges have been closed after the Texas Department of Transportation said they were hit by an oversized load.

The westbound BI-20 bridge over I-20 at mile marker 154-155 in Stanton was struck. We're told there is major damage to the beams and the bridge will be closed for "weeks or months."

The second strike occurred at County Road 1150 and Interstate 20. That bridge has also been closed.

We're also told that the westbound driving lanes at both locations are closed right now due to the debris from the bridge hit.

