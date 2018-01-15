2 bridges closed after oversized load hits bridges in Midland, Stanton

Two bridges have been closed after the Texas Department of Transportation said they were hit by an oversized load.

The westbound BI-20 bridge over I-20 at mile marker 154-155 in Stanton was struck. We're told there is major damage to the beams and the bridge will be closed for "weeks or months."

The second strike occurred at County Road 1150 and Interstate 20. That bridge has also been closed.

We're also told that the westbound driving lanes at both locations are closed right now due to the debris from the bridge hit.

