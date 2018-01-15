2 bridges closed after oversized load hits bridges in Midland, S - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

BREAKING

2 bridges closed after oversized load hits bridges in Midland, Stanton

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Texas Department of Transportation Logo (Source: TXDOT) Texas Department of Transportation Logo (Source: TXDOT)
(KWES) -

Two bridges have been closed after the Texas Department of Transportation said they were hit by an oversized load.

The westbound BI-20 bridge over I-20 at mile marker 154-155 in Stanton was struck. We're told there is major damage to the beams and the bridge will be closed for "weeks or months."

The second strike occurred at County Road 1150 and Interstate 20. That bridge has also been closed. 

We're also told that the westbound driving lanes at both locations are closed right now due to the debris from the bridge hit.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • US allies from Korean War meet on North Korean nuke threat

    US allies from Korean War meet on North Korean nuke threat

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:23 AM EST2018-01-16 05:23:34 GMT
    Tuesday, January 16 2018 9:37 AM EST2018-01-16 14:37:52 GMT

    The meeting is intended to boost the campaign of "maximum pressure" that the Trump administration has championed to deprive the North of revenue for weapons development. Officials will discuss cooperation on sanctions, preventing the spread of weapons by North Korea, and diplomacy.

    The meeting is intended to boost the campaign of "maximum pressure" that the Trump administration has championed to deprive the North of revenue for weapons development. Officials will discuss cooperation on sanctions, preventing the spread of weapons by North Korea, and diplomacy.

  • BREAKING

    Traffic redirected following officer-involved crash

    Traffic redirected following officer-involved crash

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    Authorities are responding to an officer-involved crash at the intersection of Big Spring and Louisiana. 

    Authorities are responding to an officer-involved crash at the intersection of Big Spring and Louisiana. 

  • Odessa firefighters always prepped during freezing temperatures

    Odessa firefighters always prepped during freezing temperatures

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    With the Arctic Blast passing through the Basin, you're probably feeling the effects of those freezing temperatures. But Odessa firefighters always stay prepared whenever those temperatures hit while responding to a fire. 

    With the Arctic Blast passing through the Basin, you're probably feeling the effects of those freezing temperatures. But Odessa firefighters always stay prepared whenever those temperatures hit while responding to a fire. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly