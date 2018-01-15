Best of the Basin 2018 - Transportation WINNERS - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Best of the Basin 2018 - Transportation WINNERS

Best Audio Accessories  

Custom Affects      

2709 W Industrial Ave, Midland                                   

                                                                                                            

Best Auto Accessories    

Custom Affects      

2709 W Industrial Ave, Midland                     

                                                                                                                          

Best Auto Body Repair   

Platinum Collision 

1505 S Midkiff Rd, Midland                    

                                                                                                                                    

Best Auto Glass Repair/Replacement

Flores Auto Glass   

1505 S Midkiff Rd, Midland                        

                                                                                                                                

Best Auto Repair  

Roger Automotive

2810 W Front St, Midland                       

                                                                                                                                   

Best Car Wash       

Soft Suds     

4801 E 52nd St, Odessa                                    

                                                                                                   

Best Oil Change    

Midas

3512 Andrews Hwy, Odessa      

3301 W Wall St, Midland                                  

                                                                                                  

Best RV Store        

Billy Sims Trailer Town    

520 E 2nd St., Odessa                                       

                                                                                                               

Best Tire Store      

Discount Tire Store           

7000 TX-191 Frontage, Odessa

4211 N Grandview Ave, Odessa

2201 Rankin Hwy, Midland

3100 Loop 250 Frontage Rd, Midland                               

                                                                              

Best Window Tinting      

Custom Affects      

2709 W Industrial Ave, Midland

