Best of the Basin 2018 - Shopping WINNERS - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Best of the Basin 2018 - Shopping WINNERS

Best Children's Store      

Baby Biz       

4703 N Midkiff Rd, Midland                             

                                                                                                                          

Best Fashion Accessory Store  

Pink Mint     

4555 E University Suite B-1, Odessa                   

                                                    

Best Florist 

Becky's Flowers    

2603 Midland Dr, Midland                         

                                                                                            

Best Gift Store      

The Shindig Shack 

Facebook: The Shindig Shack    

Website: theshindigshack.com                                                                                                                                     

Best Jewelry Store

Occasions Fine Jewelry

2308 W Loop 250 N, Midland                              

                                                                                                                      

Best Local Men's Store   

Signature Stag        

4400 N Midland Dr Ste 350, Midland                                      

                                                                                                         

Best Local Women's Store

Pink Mint     

4555 E University Suite B-1, Odessa                          

                                                                                                              

Best Resale Clothing Store        

Plato's Closet          

4400 Midland Dr #300, Midland                                  

                                                             

Best Toy Store       

Baby Biz       

4703 N Midkiff Rd, Midland                                   

                                                                                                        

Best Western Store         

Cavender's Boot City        

2605 Loop 250 Frontage Rd, Midland 

7160 E Hwy 191, Odessa

Powered by Frankly