Best of the Basin 2018 - Shopping WINNERS

A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
A discussion about the past, present and future of the oil and gas industry in the Permian Basin.
Odessans had another chance to weigh in on a petition for an At-Large City Council member on Tuesday night. Several people spoke out on why they're for or against it at the city council meeting.
U.T.P.B.'s Women's Basketball Coach Rae Boothe is in her first season coaching the Falcons. Coach Boothe grew up in a military family as her step dad was a doctor in the Air Force.
