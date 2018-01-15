Best of the Basin 2018 - Home WINNERS - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Best of the Basin 2018 - Home WINNERS

Best A/C Heating  

Aire Serv of The Permian Basin 

13380 State Highway 191, Midland           

                                                                                                                                       

Best Apartment Complex          

Faudree Ranch

2741 Faudree Rd, Odessa                         

                                                                                                                                  

Best Appliance Repair    

Mr. Appliance         

P.O. Box 80065 Midland, Texas                      

                                                                                                                           

Best Builder

Permian Homes                 

13020 State Highway 191 Unit A, Midland               

                                                                                                                         

Best Carpet Cleaning      

Carpet Tech

3510 Andrews Hwy, Odessa                        

                                                                                                                              

Best Carpet Store 

Yates Flooring Center       

1020 Andrews Hwy Ste H, Midland           

                                                                                                                                          

Best Computer Repair/Sales    

Best Buy       

2511 Loop 250, Midland

6300 TX-191 Frontage, Odessa                   

                                                                                                                  

Best Electrician Services

Texas Electric          

432-202-1011, Odessa                                                                                                                                                    


Best Fence Company       

Triple T Fence         

1110 Dayton Rd, Midland                      

                                                                                                                                     

Best Furniture Store       

Bob Mills      

2004 E 42nd St, Odessa

3111 W Cuthbert Ave, Midland                  

                                                                                                                  

Best Home Theater Store          

Best Buy       

2511 Loop 250, Midland

6300 TX-191 Frontage, Odessa              

                                                                                                                       

Best Insulation Company           

Midland Insulation            

6415 North State Highway 349, Midland          

                                                                                                                                             

Best Interior Decorator  

Steven Johnson Painting 

432-528-0805                                     

                                                                                                                   

Best Landscaper/Lawn Maintenance

Jones Landscaping

PO Box 12055, Odessa           

                                                                                                                             

Best Lawn Sprinkler        

Boaz Landscape & Irrigation      

5802 Pedernales Dr, Midland               

                                                                                                                                     

Best Locksmith     

K-B Safe & Lock      

2410 N Dixie Blvd, Odessa                                                                                                                                                          


Best Medical Equipment

Nurses Unlimited  

212 E 2nd St., Odessa             

                                                                                                                                         

Best Moving Company   

Brothers Moving and Storage   

200 W. 31st., Odessa                 

                                                                                                                          

Best Nursery/Garden Store      

Johns Corner          

3827 N Dixie Blvd, Odessa             

                                                                                                                                             

Best Pest Control 

Flatline Pest Control         

5030 E University Blvd, Odessa

                                                                                                                                                           

Best Plumbing Services  

Rainbow Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

2019 Kermit Hwy, Odessa                            

                                                                                                                              

Best Pool/Hot Tub/Spa Store   

Leslie's Pool Supplies       

Winwood Town Center, 3851 E 42nd St, Odessa            

                                                                                                                                         

Best Real Estate Agency

Carrie Shaver Realty         

5000 E University Blvd #1, Odessa             

                                                                                                                              

Best Realtor

Carrie Shaver         

5000 E University Blvd #1, Odessa        

                                                                                                                                               

Best Remodeler    

Fantastic Finishes  

306 W. 54th, Odessa                                                                                                                                                        

Best Roofing Company   

Texas Roof Systems          

805 W 23rd St, Odessa           

                                                                                                                                         

Best Self Storage  

A-Plus Super Storage       

709 W Wadley Ave, Midland                       

                                                                                                                              

Best Siding Company      

Window World      

4309 S County Rd 1300, Odessa                        

                                                                                                                       

Best Window Replacement Company

Window World      

4309 S County Rd 1300, Odessa

