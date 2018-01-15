Best of the Basin 2018 - Food and Drink WINNERS - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Best of the Basin 2018 - Food and Drink WINNERS

Best Asian Restaurant    

Osaka Japanese Steakhouse      

4020 Faudree Rd. Odessa

1207 Tradewinds Blvd, Midland                  

                                                                                                                 

Best Bakery

Fat Jacks      

309 W Yukon, Odessa                  

Best BBQ Restaurant      

Rockin Q      

3812 Penbrook, Odessa

                                                                                                           

Best Breakfast      

IHOP 

2973 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa

301 E Interstate 20, Midland

2507 W Loop 250, Midland               

                                                                                                                 

Best Burger

Curb Side Bistro     

3816 Andrews Hwy, Odessa        

                                                                                                                                              

Best Chicken Fried Steak

Keith's Hamburger Station         

4324 Andrews Hwy, Odessa

8200 E Highway 191, Odessa      

                                                                                                                                   

Best Coffee House

Starbucks    

4950 E 42nd St, Odessa

3909 E 42nd St, Odessa

5011 E 42nd St Ste A, Odessa

500 W 4th St, Odessa

2016 E 42nd St, Odessa

2410 Rankin Hwy, Midland

3203 N. Midkiff, Midland

4511 N. Midkiff, Midland

4706 N. Midkiff, Midland

                                                           

Best Dessert          

Ella's Tropical Treats         

3600 Andrews Hwy, Odessa

                                                           

Best Donuts

Southern Maid

721 N. Hancock, Odessa

2820 Andrews Hwy, Odessa            

                                                                                                                              

Best Family Restaurant  

Curb Side Bistro

3816 Andrews Hwy, Odessa          

                                                                                                                                            

Best Fast Food Restaurant        

Rosa's Cafe & Tortilla Factory   

4945 E 42nd St ,Odessa

7900 TX-191 Frontage, Odessa

1310 E 8th St, Odessa

1701 N County Rd W, Odessa

903 Andrews Hwy, Midland

4301 Midland Dr, Midland

2501 N Big Spring St, Midland

                                                                       

Best Happy Hour  

10 Sports Bar & Grill         

4101 E 42nd St, Odessa           

                                                                                                                

Best Ice Cream      

Baskin Robins         

2101 W Wadley Ave, Midland

6101 Holiday Hill, Midland

6900 Eastridge Rd, Odessa         

                                                                                                                        

Best Italian Restaurant  

Mi Piaci        

2607 N Grandview, Odessa            

                                                                                                                                            

Best Liquor Store 

Hops Scotch & Vinery      

3201 Faudree Rd, Odessa

1000 E 87th, Odessa

                                                                                                                                           

Best Mexican Restaurant          

Taqueria Reynosa 

2701 N Grandview Ave, Odessa           

                                                                                                                         

Best Pizza   

Jersey Girl    

4007 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa

                                                                       

Best Place to go for a beer        

10 Sports Bar & Grill         

4101 E 42nd St, Odessa         

                                                                                                                              

Best Restaurant Buffet  

Furr's Fresh Buffet

2016 E 42nd, Odessa

3120 Andrews Hwy, Odessa

1116 N Midkiff Rd, Midland            

                                                                                                                   

Best Ribs     

Rockin Q      

3812 Penbrook, Odessa          

                                                                                                                            

Best Sports Bar     

10 Sports Bar & Grill         

4101 E 42nd St, Odessa          

                                                                                                                             

Best Steak  

Texas Roadhouse  

4221 N Grandview Ave, Odessa

4512 W Loop 250 N, Midland         

                                                                                                                   

Best Upscale Dining        

Cork & Pig Tavern 

7260 E Highway 191 Ste 204, Odessa

Powered by Frankly