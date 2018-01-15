Best of the Basin 2018 - Sports & Recreation WINNERS - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Best of the Basin 2018 - Sports & Recreation WINNERS

Best ATV Store      

Family Powersports Odessa       

4306 Andrews Hwy, Odessa                                 

                                                                                                                     

Best Boat Store     

Tracker Boat Center         

1920 N Loop 250 W, Midland                                  

                                                                                                                  

Best Golf Store      

Golf Headquarters

4610 N Garfield St Ste C3, Midland

                                                                                   

Best Gun Store      

Tejas Shooting Sports and Indoor Gun Range           

421 E 8th St. ,Odessa

                                                                                                                                                    

Best Motorcycle Store   

Legacy Harley-Davidson  

Midland Park Mall, Midland       

12100 W Hwy 80 E, Odessa                       

                                                                                                                     

Best Sporting Goods Store        

Academy Sports + Outdoors      

6201 TX-191 Frontage, Odessa

5300 W Wadley Ave, Midland

