Best of the Basin 2018 - Service WINNERS

Best Bail Bonds     

Judy's Bonding Services

113 E 4th St, Odessa

                                                                                                                                                      

Best Bank    

Southwest Bank

600 W 8th St, Odessa

5201 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa

4692 E University Blvd, Odessa

4800 E 42nd St, Odessa

1301 W Wall St, Midland

                                                                                                           

Best Bankruptcy Lawyer

Jeanne Morales     

701 W Indiana Ave #B, Midland

                                                                       

Best Barber Shop 

Fade City Barbershop      

1103 S Dixie Blvd, Odessa

                                                           

Best Cell Phone Company          

Verizon

4041 E 42nd St, Odessa

200 W. Interstate 20, Midland

2511 W Loop 250.Midland         

3300 W. Illinois, Midland

                                                                                                           

Best Child Care Center   

Antioch Christian Education Center     

4040 Maple Ave, Odessa

                                                           

Best Clothing Alterations          

Sisters & I    

3952 E 42nd St # Cc, Odessa

                                                           

Best CPA Tax Preparer   

Hoak & Thorp PC   

1428 N Lee Ave # 1, Odessa, TX 79761                                    

                                                                                                           

Best Credit Union 

My Community Federal Credit Union  

4037 E. 42nd Street, Odessa, TX 79762         

600 W Louisiana Ave, Midland             

                                                                                                             

Best Criminal Defense Lawyer 

Chavez Lawfirm

121 E 4th St, Odessa                             

                                                                                                                            

Best Divorce Lawyer       

Dana Taylor

2817 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy Ste E3, Odessa             

                                                                                                                                           

Best Dry Cleaning

Comet Cleaners     

1518 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa         

2711 Andrews Hwy, Odessa      

800 N Dixie Blvd, Odessa

2260 Linda Ave, Odessa

417 W Wadley Ave, Midland

3108 W Cuthbert Ave, Midland

4711 Briarwood Ave, Midland

4212 W Wadley Ave, Midland                                                   

Best Estate Planning       

Hamm French, PLLC         

3000 N Garfield St #205, Midland                       

                                                                                                                                 

Best Financial Planner    

Troy Chesnut Tax Consultant     

E 52nd St, Odessa                                                                                                                         


Best Hair Salon      

The Palms    

613 Express Way, Odessa

                                                                       

Best Hotel  

MCM Eleganté Hotel        

5200 E University Blvd, Odessa

                                                                                   

Best Insurance Agency   

Tony Aquinto Agency       

2510 N Grandview Ave Ste A, Odessa

                                                                                                                                   

Best Jewelry Repair

Isy's Fine Jewelry

409 N Grant Ave # A, Odessa                                                     

Best Law Firm        

Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, LLP

422 N Grant Ave, Odessa

                                                                       

Best Mortgage Lender

Prime Lending        

1541 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy Ste 16, Odessa

3510 N Midkiff Rd #200, Midland                      

                                                                                                                      

Best Martial Arts  

Matthews Martial Arts    

3205 West Cuthbert A9, Midland         

818 Maple Ave, Odessa

                                                                                                                                               

Best Nail Salon      

Annie's Nail Salon 

2613 N Grandview Ave, Odessa

                                                                       

Best Pet Boarding

Paws & Play Pet Resort

4800 Loop 250 Frontage Rd, Midland                 

                                                                                                        

Best Pet Grooming          

Paws & Play Pet Resort    

4800 Loop 250 Frontage Rd, Midland                  

                                                                                                                               

Best Photography Studio           

Strong Hearts Studio, Odessa    

408 N. Grant Ave. Suite, Odessa              

                                                                                                                                             

Best Retirement Community   

The Parks Senior Living    

111 Parks Village Dr, Odessa                 

                                                                                                                                     

Best Shoe Repair  

Ramirez & Son Boots        

804 N Hancock Ave, Odessa               

                                                                                                                                        

Best Spa      

The Woodhouse Day Spa

4400 Midland Dr #210, Midland             

                                                                                                                                  

Best Stock Broker

Edward Jones         

Midland & Odessa                                  

                                                                                                              

Best Tanning Salon          

Bronze Bodyz         

5000 E University Blvd Ste 9, Odessa   

