Best of the Basin 2018 - Health WINNERS

Best of the Basin 2018 - Health WINNERS

Best Cardiologist  

Dr. Nam Kim, MD

501 Golder Ave Ste 203A, Odessa                                           

                                                                                                             

Best Chiropractor

Clark Chiropractic Clinic PC        

6301 Eastridge Rd, Odessa                                                                    

                                                                                     

Best Day Spa          

The Woodhouse Day Spa

Cornerstone Shopping Center, 4400 Midland Dr #210, Midland                        

                                                                                                                        

Best Dentist

Health Centered Dentistry - Randell Bell DDS           

3209 Courtyard Dr. D, Midland                                                             

                                                                         

Best Dermatologist         

Dr. Robert L. Chappell Jr, MD

4040 Medical Park Drive, Odessa, TX 79765               

                                                                                                                                  

Best Eye Care         

Vision Source         

4015 Penbrook St, Odessa                                                    

                                                                                                     

Best Fitness Center         

Firm Training Program (FTP)      

3211 W Wadley Ave Ste 20, Midland                                      

                                                                                                

Best Health Clinic 

Maria Cole Family Practice         

6110 Eastridge Rd, Odessa                          

                                                                                                                               

Best Hearing Aid Center

Beltone Hearing Center   

4011 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa         

4519 N Garfield St                                             

                                                                                        

Best Home Health Agency        

Nurs Ex         

2525 N Grandview Ave #600, Odessa                  

                                                                                                       

Best Hospital         

Odessa Regional Medical Center          

520 E 6th St, Odessa                                     

                                                                                                                    

Best Orthodontist

Dr. Ron Carr Orthodontics

4917 Plaza Blvd, Odessa                                    

                                                                                                              

Best Pharmacy      

Walgreens   

1707 W 8th St, Odessa

2161 E 42nd St, Odessa

801 Maple Ave, Odessa

1305 W University Blvd, Odessa

215 Andrews Hwy, Midland

3201 N Big Spring St, Midland

3221 W Wadley Ave, Midland

4313 Andrews Hwy, Midland    

                                                           

Best Physical Therapist  

PhyTEx Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine Associates         

2525 N Grandview Ave # 400, Odessa                  

                                                                                                                              

Best Family Practice        

Dr. Vandana P. Goyle, MD

7101 Eastridge Rd Odessa                                   

                                                                                                                       

Best Orthopedic   

Dr. Steven C. Riley, MD

1340 E 7th St, Odessa                                                 

                                                                                                     

Best Pediatrician  

Violeta Bello MD   

303 E 7th St, Odessa, TX 79761                                 

                                                                                                               

Best Plastic Surgeon       

Dr. Matthew B. Furst       

318 N Alleghaney Ave # 400, Odessa                               

                                                                                                                   

Best Veterinarian

Angel Veterinary Clinic    

3412 W University Blvd, Odessa

