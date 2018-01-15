Odessa man killed in Andrews Co. rollover accident

An Odessa man is dead following a weekend rollover accident in Andrews County.

The accident happened on State Highway 115, about 5 miles east of Andrews on Saturday morning.

DPS Troopers tell us, a 2001 Toyota Corolla passenger car was traveling west on State Highway 115, when the vehicle veered off the roadway, overcorrected and rolled.

A passenger in the vehicle, Justin E. Tyler, 31, of Odessa, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another passenger in the vehicle, Zeek Mojica, 39, of Odessa was taken to Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews with life-threatening injuries.

The driver, Jose B. Carrasco, 31, of Odessa, was also taken to Permian Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

