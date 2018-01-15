Odessa man killed in Andrews Co. rollover accident

President Donald Trump is disputing a quote attributed to him during a newspaper interview about relations with North Korea's leader.
The search for 71-year-old Billie Jane Lewis came to an end on Sunday and now the family wants to give thanks to the community.
One person is recovering after being hit by a vehicle in Odessa on Monday afternoon. Details are limited but we're told the accident happened in the 500 block of West 25th St.
Equestrian vaulting is a unique sport that combines the love for gymnastics, dance and horses into an exciting performance. Kimberly Wellmann is the coach for the Tall City Vaulters in West Texas and she fell in love with this sport when she was in high school.
The Midland Police Department needs your help locating two suspects involved in a quick-change scam.
