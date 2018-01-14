The Urban Market pops up in downtown Midland

President Donald Trump is disputing a quote attributed to him during a newspaper interview about relations with North Korea's leader.
A new state law that went into effect this month and is aiming to help more women detect breast cancer. The law allows women to have better access to 3D mammograms.
Whether you were looking to eat, shop, or adopt the Urban Market was the place to be in Midland Sunday afternoon.
The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 off Peru's coast.
Crews are slowly digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees after deadly mudslides ravaged a California community but officials say they've already cleared enough debris from creek canals to prevent a...
