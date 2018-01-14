The Urban Market pops up in downtown Midland

Whether you were looking to eat, shop, or adopt, the Urban Market was the place to be in Midland Sunday afternoon.

The unique farmer's market was set up on the 300 block of Colorado Street and its wide range of stands from local businesses offered a little bit of everything; produce from local farms, homemade food, artwork, and clothes highlighting the event.

Each business getting a large amount of foot traffic from dozens of West Texans.

There was also an adoption stand set-up at the venue.

The Lone Star Sanctuary bringing a couple of puppies to show off for potential future pet owners.

The members of the organization explained some of the benefits that being able to set up at a venue like the Urban Market presents.

"I think it really helps promote to people who don't really know about our shelter, and it helps to get all the local people in a group and spread the word to the community," said Mark Devries with the organization.

The Urban Market plans to be open every 2nd and 4th Sunday of upcoming the months.

