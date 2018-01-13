Texas DPS work major crash near Andrews early Saturday morning

Odessa Police dispatch tell us are currently on scene of a motorcycle accident. The accident happened on Andrews Highway near the Ector County Coliseum.
The idea is to help users to connect with people they care about, not make them feel depressed and isolated.
Midland Police dispatch confirms officers are responding to a shots fired call.
Texas DPS troopers worked a major crash on Highway 115 near Andrews Saturday morning.
The Midland Police Department has joined forces with Texas Search and Rescue in ongoing efforts to find missing 71-year-old Billie Jane Lewis.
