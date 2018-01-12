Miniature bucking stock training junior cowboys for big stage

During the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo, Jeff Louderback and his wife Teresa, have provided the bare back, saddle bronc, and miniature bulls for the junior events that showcase the future of the sport.

"The reason this whole deal started was because you saw such low on the bare back and bronc riding in the professional levels and the amateur levels. This builds these kids up to where when they hit high school they're not getting on 1300 pound horses. We're building them up and building their confidence as we go. Same way with the bulls so when they hit that high school level they're ready for that big stock," said Jeff Louderback.

Jeff and Teresa own the Rank Lil Buckers and are the central region directors for the Junior NFR. They bring their stock from Liberal, Kansas.

"Now we have started raising them and putting bucking blood in them to get it going. The miniature bulls have been going for 20, 30 years and they are actually bread and buck they are actually a miniature breed, their miniature bucking stock." said Louderback.

Like the veterans of the sport, the little cowboys have the same rules on the big stage.

"We do just like the professionals. Our animals are the size appropriate for the kids and then we do a computerized draw like the big boys do so they don't know what they're getting on until they show up," said Louderback.

As the junior rodeo grows for the kids and the sport, the Rank Lil Buckers hope to stand by their slogan, 'Making Dreams Come True'.

"Seeing the little kids come from 8 years old and progress and win something. We had two in our region that won the world this year. We were pretty tickled to see that. We were lucky enough to win the Stock Contractors of the Year in Vegas with our stock so we've had a real good year. The kids really love coming to Odessa this is one of their favorite ones. We go to some big shows, but this is their favorite one to come to. The professional cowboys come in and help them out and talk to them. It means a lot to them," said Louderback.

Jeff and Teresa look forward to seeing the last few performances this weekend from the little cowboys and their miniature bucking stock.

