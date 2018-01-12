Show inspired by life, legacy of Selena to hit TV airwaves

ABC is picking up a new series inspired by the life and legacy of singer Selena Quintanilla.



Her father and sister will serve as producers.



Reports say the series will focus on Alex Guerra, a chart topping, award winning pop star who has been estranged from her family.



Quintanilla, known as the "Queen of Tejano" music, was murdered in 1995 by her former employee.



She was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



An air date for the upcoming pilot has not yet been announced.



