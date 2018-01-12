New rapid test help doctors diagnose if you have the flu

A new rapid flu test is now available at your doctor to help determine if you have the flu.



The rapid flu test is quick.



Here's how it works: A doctor would take a swab of your nose and in less than 10 minutes, it will let you know if you have the flu.



These tests can be done in any clinic or doctor's office.



That information tells them if the patient is carrying the flu virus.



A process that is very important if you believe you might have the flu.



"We've had an epidemic of the flu and the test helps to find out immediately if you have it or not. That helps your provider make a decision on what's the best thing to do to help the patient," said Dr. David Davidson with MCH ProCare.



Doctors also offered tips to prevent the flu:

They say to make sure your hands are clean and washed.

Sneeze into your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

It's not too late to get the flu vaccine.

Wear a mask if you have symptoms.

Stay home if your fever lasts longer than 24 hours.

