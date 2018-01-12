Suspect in SWAT situation in custody

The suspect arrested in the SWAT situation has been identified as 41-year-old-William Porter III.

Friday afternoon, officials said the Department of Public Safety tried to pull Porter over and ask for his identification.

Porter reportedly refused and a chase ensued. He then hid inside a home at 2812 Royal Rd.

Porter was arrested without incident on a charge of evading arrest in a vehicle. Possible other charges are pending.

DPS troopers, a helicopter, Randall County HEAT and APD SWAT units responded to the scene.

Crockett Middle School was on lockout earlier this afternoon since the incident is near the school, but children have been released to their parents.

