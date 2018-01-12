Midland Fire Department says 'goodbye' to David Hickman - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Fire Department says 'goodbye' to David Hickman

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A bitter-sweet goodbye at the Midland Fire Department.

After 30 plus years, David Hickman is hanging up his helmet and boots.

Friends and co-workers gathered to say good-bye at the Central Fire Station on Friday afternoon.

Hickman says he is grateful to have served the midland community.

Now that he is retired, he plans on writing a children's book on fire safety.

The city has not announced who his replacement will be.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly