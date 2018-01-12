Midland Fire Department says 'goodbye' to David Hickman

A bitter-sweet goodbye at the Midland Fire Department.



After 30 plus years, David Hickman is hanging up his helmet and boots.



Friends and co-workers gathered to say good-bye at the Central Fire Station on Friday afternoon.



Hickman says he is grateful to have served the midland community.



Now that he is retired, he plans on writing a children's book on fire safety.



The city has not announced who his replacement will be.



Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.