Little cowboys have their big moments at the SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo

In between the big cowboy competitions at the Sandhills Rodeo this week, some little cowboys had the chance to show the crowd what they can do. We're not talking about a typical little kids rodeo. We’re talking kids riding on the backs of bucking animals.

“I’m from San Angelo Texas and this isn’t my first Rodeo that I’ve been to,” said Jessie Brock.

In fact, 10-year-old Jessie Brock has been competing at rodeos for the past two years doing what he loves, riding mini-bucking horses.

“It's an adrenaline rush. Whenever they crack that gate the horses are out and it's a bucking hurricane,” said Brock.

While Brock prefers the bucking horses, others prefer to take on mini-bulls, including 8-year-old Easton Foster.

Foster has been in rodeos since he was four, but he didn’t start right out the chute with the bulls.

“I started by riding sheep and practicing with my sheep. then I did the ABC rodeo and I won it and that’s how I got in,” said Foster.

Odessa’s own, Jackson Redman, also prefers the mini-bull, but he admits the idea of handling a raging animal didn’t always sit well with him.

"The first time it's very scary but when you start getting the hang of it, it's pretty easy,” said Redman.

Though his comfort level with the sport has changed, the reactions from others have remained the same.

“Yeah, they say it's crazy,” said Redman

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.