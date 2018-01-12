Traffic alerts for West Texas drivers for Jan. 13 - Jan. 18, 2018

The Texas Department of Transportation has released some traffic alerts for drivers in the area for the week of Jan. 13 - Jan. 18, 2018.

Here's the latest list of alerts:

KERMIT – There will be a moving operation Saturday (1-13) on Highway 18 in Winkler County. Work will be between mile markers 336 and 344 and between mile markers 318 and 330. Please allow convoy room to work. Please slow down.

ANDREWS – There will be a moving operation Tuesday (1-16), Wednesday (1-17) and Thursday (1-18) on southbound Highway 385 between mile markers 322 and 338 in Andrews County. Please allow convoy room to work. Please slow down.

MIDLAND – There will be lane closures Tuesday (1-16), Wednesday (1-17) and Thursday (1-18) on the Interstate 20 south service road between mile markers 122 and 127 in Midland County. Please obey flaggers. Please slow down.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.