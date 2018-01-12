Presidio Co. Sheriff seizes nearly 300 pounds of marijuana

The Presidio Co. Sheriff seized nearly 300 pounds of marijuana early Friday morning.

We're told it was after midnight when he made a traffic stop 11 miles south of Marfa on Hwy 67. The five occupants in the van were all juveniles and were carrying 282.8 pounds of marijuana.

When stopped, all five ran on foot. One of them has been arrested, authorities are still looking for the remaining four.

