ECISD: School briefly evacuated for roof repairs

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Ector County ISD says one of the district's schools was briefly evacuated for roof repairs. 

The roof of Carver Early Education Center was being repaired when smoke from the tar was blown into the vent system and set the school's alarms off. 

The situation was fixed and cleared by the Odessa Fire Rescue. 

