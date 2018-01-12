Iraan head football coach announces retirement - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Iraan head football coach announces retirement

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
IRAAN, TX (KWES) -

Mark Kirchoff, Iraan head football coach and athletic director, has announced his retirement.

Kirchoff leaves the Braves after coaching six seasons.

He finishes at Iraan with a record of 62-15 and an overall coaching record of 223-91.

