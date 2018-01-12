Arrest made in connection with Albertsons robbery

Odessa police have made an arrest in connection with a robbery at an Albertsons.

We're told officers were called out to 1350 East 8th Street in reference to a disturbance on Jan. 10.

The investigation revealed the suspect, identified as Thomas, had hidden merchandise on him and exited the store without making any attempt to pay. An employee confronted him and that's when Thomas said: "Don't make me reach for my weapon" and threatened the employee.

The employee sustained bodily injury on his chest, a torn shirt and a broken necklace.

After reviewing security footage, officers took Thomas into custody.

