Arrest made in connection with Albertsons robbery

What has been a fairly routine exam for previous officeholders has taken on outsized importance in the age of Trump, given the tone of some of his tweets, comments attributed to some of his close advisers and Trump's recent slurring of words on national TV.
What has been a fairly routine exam for previous officeholders has taken on outsized importance in the age of Trump, given the tone of some of his tweets, comments attributed to some of his close advisers and Trump's recent slurring of words on national TV.
A Midland County Constable is behind bars for the second time and facing charges of tampering with government records.
A Midland County Constable is behind bars for the second time and facing charges of tampering with government records.
The idea is to help users to connect with people they care about, not make them feel depressed and isolated.
The idea is to help users to connect with people they care about, not make them feel depressed and isolated.
The Presidio Co. Sheriff seized nearly 300 pounds of marijuana early Friday morning.
The Presidio Co. Sheriff seized nearly 300 pounds of marijuana early Friday morning.
Ector County ISD says one of the district's schools was briefly evacuated for roof repairs.
Ector County ISD says one of the district's schools was briefly evacuated for roof repairs.