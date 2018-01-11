Odessa Police Department selects 2017 Detective of the Year

The Odessa Police Department has selected their 2017 Detective of the Year.



Corporal Justin Caid was chosen.



He has been with O.P.D. for two years.



During this time, he joined the Odessa Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics team, including the O.P.D. Honor Guard.



When asked about being chosen, Caid simply shrugged and said it's his job.



"You know, I appreciate it. I don't go out looking for recognition or anything else like that. I'm just trying to do my job, that's all," said Caid.



Caid also says he's proud to serve the citizens of Odessa.



