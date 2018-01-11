Texas A&M's 'Chemistry Road Show' stops in Odessa

It's easily one of Texas A&M's most popular outreach programs.



The Chemistry Road Show is taking to the streets yet again to show kids the fun in science.



It's a traveling show that made its way Permian Basin on Thursday.



Eighth graders at Bonham Middle School got the chance to take part in the huge science project.



James Pennington, a professor at Texas A&M, says as kids grow older they start to lose interest in the sciences.



"This is the age, at which, that's starts moving towards thinking about it more deeply doing more calculations, doing more mental work. Sometimes they lose the excitement because they're not seeing the excitement, the mental work. So hopefully, they can tie this together, it's worth doing all that hard work," said Pennington.



This year, the road show will put on 85 shows throughout the state of Texas and over 20,000 people will get to see it.



