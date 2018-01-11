TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes of Loop 289 between University & Indiana blocked by rollover

Westbound lanes of Loop 289 between University and Indiana were blocked Thursday evening due to a rollover accident.

Crews left one lane open, but much of the westbound traffic was driving along the service road.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Traffic was disrupted from about 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The accident had been cleared by 7 p.m.

