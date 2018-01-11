Former Jackalope to play in NHL All-Star Game

The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.
The week before Christmas proved to be an easy one for health inspectors in Midland and Odessa. There were no low performers in either city for the week of December 18th through December 22nd.
The week before Christmas proved to be an easy one for health inspectors in Midland and Odessa. There were no low performers in either city for the week of December 18th through December 22nd.
A former Odessa Jackalope will be playing in the NHL All-Star game at the end of the month. Connor Hellebuyck is a goaltender for the Winnipeg Jets, but in 2011-2012, he was a Jack.
A former Odessa Jackalope will be playing in the NHL All-Star game at the end of the month. Connor Hellebuyck is a goaltender for the Winnipeg Jets, but in 2011-2012, he was a Jack.
Odessa is the latest city to become a TEDx Talk site. As the center of oil and gas, the Permian Basin will soon have visitors from all over the world.
Odessa is the latest city to become a TEDx Talk site. As the center of oil and gas, the Permian Basin will soon have visitors from all over the world.
The family of missing 71-year-old Billie Jane Lewis was at the Midland Police Department Thursday morning asking for the public’s help in finding their family member. A family member that was born and raised in Midland.
The family of missing 71-year-old Billie Jane Lewis was at the Midland Police Department Thursday morning asking for the public’s help in finding their family member. A family member that was born and raised in Midland.