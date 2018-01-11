Family of missing Midland woman pleads for public's help

The family of missing 71-year-old Billie Jane Lewis was at the Midland Police Department Thursday morning asking for the public’s help in finding their family member. A family member that was born and raised in Midland.

MPD says they’ve asked Texas DPS to assist in the search.

Family members tell us this is something that has never happened to Lewis.

They say Lewis was supposed to be napping the day she vanished.

The family searched for Lewis for a day before they began to worry.

They said they’ve checked in with family in Midland and as far as Fort Worth, all with the hopes of bringing her home.

“She’s the only part of my dad’s family that’s still left. She’s the only part that’s still here in Midland. She’s just our cornerstone so I don’t know where we're going to go to find her. We just want to make sure she’s safe,” said Jennifer Cooks, Lewis’ granddaughter.

We’re told Lewis is the oldest of 13 siblings.

While she hasn’t been diagnosed, the family says Lewis may be suffering from a little memory loss and other medical conditions.

If you have any information on Lewis' whereabouts, contact Midland Police at (432) 685-7110.

