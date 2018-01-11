City Council approves resolution supporting competitive electric retail market

On Thursday, January 11, the Lubbock City Council approved Resolution 2018-R0001 that supports the City’s effort to join the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). The resolution includes the City’s intent to join the competitive electric retail market.

"One of the most common requests I receive from the citizens of Lubbock is to bring back competition for retail electric service," Mayor Dan Pope stated in rebuttal testimony provided to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC). "I believe LP&L ratepayers deserve the same opportunity to have choices for retail electric service that are enjoyed by the majority of Texans."

The Council has requested completion of necessary logistical studies and development of a responsible transition plan to bring the most benefit to our citizens. A copy of the resolution will be provided to the PUC before the Commission’s hearing scheduled for January 17 and 18.

The Council appreciates the Commission’s time and consideration of this case and looks forward to a positive finding in the near future.

