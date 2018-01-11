4-way stop in place at Trunk St., East Loop 338 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

4-way stop in place at Trunk St., East Loop 338

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A new 4-way stop has been put in place at the intersection of Trunk St. and East Loop 338.

The Texas Department of Transportation said this is part of the East Loop 338 project between BI-20 and Interstate 20.

The 4-way stop is the first stop before traffic lights will be put into operation for traffic control.

