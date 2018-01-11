Odessa police need your help locating theft suspect

The Odessa Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect involved in a theft on New Year's Day.

We're told the theft occurred at the Target on E. 42nd St.

An investigation revealed that a male subject selected two drones and exited the store without making any attempt to pay for the items.

If you know who the suspect is, contact Det. L. Gonzales at (432) 335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case # 18-9000004.

