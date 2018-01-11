Man arrested for resisting arrest, punching OPD officer

One man is facing several charges following an incident on Wednesday morning.

Jesus Medina, 47, is charged with assault on a public servant, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

We're told officers were called out to 2011 N. County Road West in reference to an intoxicated subject.

When officers tried to speak with Medina, he attempted to leave the scene on a bicycle.

According to the report, when officers attempted to detain him, he pulled away from officers and resisted arrest.

Police said while Medina continued to resist arrest while punching an Odessa Police Department officer on the left side of his head.

Medina was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.