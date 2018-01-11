Sockers FC name Luis Rincon head coach for 2018 season

Luis Rincon was announced as Sockers FC head coach for the 2018 season. Rincon is currently the Director of Soccer/Head Coach at Ohio Valley University. He is a Columbia native and has been coaching the Fighting Scot's men's team since 2015. In 2017, Rincon also took over as coach of the women's OVU's team.

Rincon has had an impressive run as head coach for the men's team with an overall record of 37-17-6. A 17-2-4 record last season earned the Fighting Scots' their first trip to the NCAA tournament where they advanced to the third round. When Rincon tookover the women's team they were 1-15-1 in the 2016 season and with a new head coach on the field went 16-1-3 in 2017. Rincon also lead the women to their first NCAA tournament.

