Socker FC announced Luis Rincon head coach for 2018 season

Luis Rincon was announced as Sockers FC head coach for the 2018 season. Rincon is currently the Director of Soccer/Head Coach at Ohio Valley University. He is a Columbia native and has been coaching the Fighting Scot's men's team since 2015.
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.
A school employee has confirmed that Mickey Owens, Monahans head football coach and athletic director, has announced his retirement.
UPDATE: Officials with the City of Big Spring tell us the boil water notice for the area has been lifted.
FROM ECISD: Last night Ector County ISD police, with assistance from the Texas Rangers, made two arrests in connection with yesterday’s social media threat toward Permian High School.
