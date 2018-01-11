Monahans head football coach announces retirement - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Monahans head football coach announces retirement

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
Monahans football helmet (Source: http://www.txhshelmetproject.com) Monahans football helmet (Source: http://www.txhshelmetproject.com)
MONAHANS, TX (KWES) -

A school employee has confirmed that Mickey Owens, Monahans head football coach and athletic director, has announced his retirement.

Owens leaves the Loboes after coaching 13 seasons.

He finishes at Monahans with an overall coaching record of 121- 41. 

