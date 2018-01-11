2 arrested in connection with Permian shooting threat

Ector County ISD Police along with the Texas Rangers have made two arrests in connection with a threat made on Wednesday through social media.

The two are freshmen at the school and told officers they thought school would be canceled because of the threat.

We're told officers don't believe the boys were actually planning an attack at the school, but both of them are now facing terroristic threat charges.

“We take all of these types of reports seriously and will utilize all of our resources to find the people involved,” said ECISD Chief of Police Todd Hiner. “Students need to remember that these types of comments on social media or text are unlawful and unacceptable."

