Odessa to become TEDx Talks site

Odessa is the latest city to become a TEDx Talk site. As the center of oil and gas, the Permian Basin will soon have visitors from all over the world.

“It’s very exciting to announce Odessa as a site for TEDx talks,” said Reneé Earls, President/CEO of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce. “The fact that this idea was born from a Leadership Odessa participant is no surprise, as that is what this program is all about: finding a place in the community for one to serve. The future TEDx talks will be one more reason for Odessa to be on the map, and for the world to see the enormous resources we have to offer.”

A press conference regarding the TED talks is scheduled for later today.

