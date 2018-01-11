Body found along Rio Grande in Big Bend National Park - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Body found along Rio Grande in Big Bend National Park

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Big Bend National Park Sign (Source: KWES) Big Bend National Park Sign (Source: KWES)
BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, TX (KWES) -

A body was found along the Rio Grande in Big Bend National Park. 

We're told the body of the unidentified male was found Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. after authorities received a report from a commercial river operator. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly