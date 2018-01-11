Senior Link Midland in need of more foster grandparents

Senior Link Midland is in need of more seniors for their Foster Grandparent program. It allows them to stay active and be a mentor to elementary students.

One foster grandparent, Ethel Mapp, has spent the past 15 years fostering. She works with a first grade class at Henderson Elementary where the kids call her, "Granny E."

"It changed my life, my health," said Mapp. "You have a reason to get up in the morning."

She'll be reading Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech to her class on Friday at Henderson Elementary. After the reading, the kids will take what they heard and put it onto paper.

"They need to realize their future is up to them," said Mapp. "Someday they can be what they want to be. I'll talk to some of the kids and ask them what their dream would be for the world and to write it down."

Mapp has read to her kids many times, but this time, she hopes there's a little reminder after this reading by Dr. King.

"These kids are our future generation, they need to know where they come from, the background of our country," said Mapp. "They need to start at this age to think of what their goals and dreams are. As they learn each year, they learn to go towards what they want to do."

But in between the lines, there's also a message, for foster grandparents like Granny E, there's a lesson these kids will only learn beyond the books.

"These kids need us to be there to teach them because the things they're learning. It's important to teach them other things besides what they learn in school; respect, emotions and we as the older generation, we need to be there for them."

There's several Midland schools that have teachers in need of foster grandparents. If you or you know someone who could be interested, contact Senior Link Midland at (432) 689-6693.

Mapp will be reading to the kids at 1:30 p.m. at Henderson Elementary, Jan. 11.

You can also join Senior Link to support their cause on Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Southeast Senior Center, 1803 Indiana Street in Midland at 12 p.m. Senior Link will be honoring Dr. Martin Luther King and they will have activities for families.

