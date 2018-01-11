Big Spring boy will undergo open heart surgery this week

We told you about him last month, Seth Forrester, 8, from Big Spring wanted NewsWest 9 Meteorologist Derrick Jackson to help him raise awareness for his rare heart defect by wearing a heart-covered tie, which Derrick wears every Wednesday.

The defect, called Anomalous aortic origin of a coronary artery (AAOCA) prevents Seth from being physically active. Doctors suggested he undergo open heart surgery so he wouldn't have problems when he got older.

Seth and his family are in Fort Worth where he is preparing for surgery on Friday. His mom tells us Seth is emotional, scared and unsure how to handle his emotions. She asks that you wear red and send a card to Seth to give him support.

Address:

Seth Forrester

2509 Hunter St

Big Spring, TX 79720

To follow up on Seth's journey and fundraising efforts, click here.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.