Odessa Fire Rescue responds to home fire

Around midnight, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire call.

On 4th St. and Allred Avenue, a travel trailer home caught fire, which led to a total loss.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters are still investigating on what started the fire.

Part of 4th street is blocked off, avoid the area if possible.

We will keep you up to date when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.